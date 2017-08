George Takei und Kesha: Protest gegen Trump wegen Transgender-Bann

Transgender people in the military are not distractions. They are brave and honorable individuals who make us, and our country, stronger. I’m proud to share that Kesha and I have teamed up with GLAAD to share our shirt with all of you. Fight the good fight and get yours through my bio link or at omaze.com/stronger

