Endlich Eltern: Tom Daley und Dustin Lance Black zeigen ihren Sohn

• 27/06/18 • Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley ❤️ • • • The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son. ❤️👶🏼❤️

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:40am PDT