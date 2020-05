Profi-Volleyballer Dennis Del Valle outet sich

View this post on Instagram

Extremely thankful for this 2018! It was great year with definitely more ups than downs, more new friends, more new adventures and life experiences. I feel blessed for being able to call volleyball my job thus far and for letting me see the world and travel and growing both personally and professionally. It’s been a crazy journey! Even though at times it feels like it’s a lonely career God keeps proving me that I am not alone, not ever. I am always thankful for being surrounded by great people wherever I go, for having awesome friends, for making new friends along the way and more importantly for having the support of my family and my close ones! I am hoping for a healthy 2019 full of more life lessons and more fun. Gracias a los que están, los que estuvieron y los que seguirán estando ahí! “Work hard, be kind and amazing things will happen”