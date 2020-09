Nach Auftritt in Schwulenporno: „Love Island“-Kandidat gefeuert

View this post on Instagram

Smile it's a new day! . . . Every new day is a new opportunity to be better! Never stop working no matter the circumstances! There is no excuse you can't workout from home with no gym equipment! Make due with what you have. Our mind is more powerful than you will ever know. Using your mind to refocus every day and find new ways to do things is progress! I am making at home workouts for those who want to workout from home. I will be done by the end of the week with the program so I can have my clients start fresh on monday! Take advantage of every day because it's a blessing. Comment or DM me for details on plans! Peace out peeps!